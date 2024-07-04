PTI founder refused to meet Fawad Chaudhry: Raoof Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hassan said that the party founder refused to meet former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail.

Speaking at ARY News’s programme ‘Off The Record” Raoof Hassan said that Fawad Chaudhry wanted to meet Imran Khan but he refused to do so.

The PTI spokesperson said that no one in the party is afraid of Fawad Chaudhry’s return, asserting the agenda for the return is important.

He said that no one from the PTI has approached Fawad Chaudhry asked him to stop speaking against the party leadership. He said the PTI members members know as to why Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi were sacked from the party

“We are not afraid of anyone’s return, but the agenda (for the move) is important,” Raoof Hassan said.

“Currently, Fawad Chaudhry currently has no place in the party. Imran Khan will decide on the return of those who left the party after his release,” The PTI spokesperson added.

Regarding dialogues with the government, Raoof Hassan said that PTI is of the view that there will be no talks with the ‘mandate thieves’.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that a few individuals took over the PTI and newcomers like Raoof Hassan became seniors.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, the former minister said asserted that he is still a member of the PTI.

“Had I left the party, I would have been minister today on basis of the Forms 47,” Fawad Chaudhry added.

He said that few people have taken control of the PTI and newcomers like Raoof Hassan became seniors in the party ‘without any justification’.

Critisising the current leaders of the PTI, the former federal minister said that Shibli Faraz did not handle the party’s affairs and stay at his house for six months.

“Hamid Hassan continued to take care of his farmhouse in Australia,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that he was forced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), adding that he did not go to the IPP function of his own accord.

“It was a free trip,” he said on joining the IPP.