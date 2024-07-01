Some individuals have taken over PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a few individuals took over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and newcomers like Raoof Hassan became seniors.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, the former minister said asserted that he is still a member of the PTI.

“Had I left the party, I would have been minister today on basis of the Forms 47,” Fawad Chaudhry added.

He said that few people have taken control of the PTI and newcomers like Raoof Hassan became seniors in the party ‘without any justification’.

Critisising the current leaders of the PTI, the former federal minister said that Shibli Faraz did not handle the party’s affairs and stay at his house for six months.

“Hamid Hassan continued to take care of his farmhouse in Australia,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that he was forced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), adding that he did not go to the IPP function of his own accord.

“It was a free trip,” he said on joining the IPP.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the current PTI leadership prefers legal strategy to political strategy. “On February 9, the election was being stolen in front of the public,” he added.

Earleir, Fawad Chaudhry expressed his eagerness to rejoin PTI, asserting that he never intended to leave the party.

In a statement, he expressed concern over the Junaid Akbar’s resignation from the party stating, “A valuable person Junaid Akbar resigned from the party which, and senior politicians like Parvaiz Elahi, Shah Mehmood, and Asad Qaisar can potentially stand the party on its feet”.

He strongly criticised the current leadership of PTI, stating that “There is not a 1 percent chance that the current party leadership can ‘bring PTI founder out of jail’ as they are lack of political strategy and capacity,”