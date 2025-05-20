PTI founder ‘refuses’ to undergo polygraphic test in May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to undergo a polygraph test in connection with the May 9 riots cases, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, former prime minister Imran Khan who is detained in Adiala Jail since August 2023, declined to participate in the investigation process, citing the absence of his legal counsel during the scheduled test.

A Lahore police investigation team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asif Javed, arrived at Adiala Jail to conduct the polygraph test. The team included Inspectors Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Alam, and Muhammad Arham, along with Abid Ayub from the Punjab Forensic Unit. However, jail staff reported that Khan refused to leave his cell for the procedure.

It is worth mentioning here that anti-terrorism court allowed the prosecution to conduct polygraph and photogrammetric tests of incarcerated Imran Khan in 12 cases of May 9 riots against him.

Later, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram announced that the party will resist a court-ordered polygraph test for former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to reporters in Peshawar, Akram stated that PTI would prevent the test at all costs, labeling it a politically motivated move in connection to the May 9, 2023, riots case.

Photogrammetric test

Photogrammetric test is a method that uses photos or images to measure things or create 3D models of objects or scenes. Think of it like taking pictures from different angles and using them to figure out distances, shapes, or even reconstruct a place—like how you might use photos to estimate the size of a room or build a virtual model of a building.

Polygraphic test

Polygraphic test or a “lie detector test involves attaching sensors to your body to measure things like your heart rate, breathing, and sweating while you answer questions. The idea is that if you’re lying, your body might react differently (like getting nervous), but it’s not foolproof and can be influenced by many factors.

Imran Khan has been behind the bars since August 2023 and faced over 100 cases pertaining to leaking state secrets, selling state gifts, May 9 violence. The PTI founder along with his wife was also convicted in ‘unlawful’ Nikkah case but later acquitted.

Imran Khan decried all the cases as politically motivated.