‘PTI founder says no to any relief, vows to fight legal battle’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said that he will not accept any relief and will fight the legal battle against the case, ARY News reported.

According to PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar, Imran Khan is determined to take on the challenges ahead and will not back down from the case against him.

Zafar stated that the treatment meted out to PTI workers and leaders is unacceptable and the party will continue to raise its voice against injustice. He mentioned that the desire for a free Pakistan is a fundamental right of all citizens, and the party will not be silenced over the injustices.

The PTI leader also mentioned the growing polarization in Pakistan, which has now extended beyond politics into homes. He termed the increase in polarization to the lack of freedom and democracy in the country.

Zafar maintained that the PTI is a movement, not just a political party, and that its goal is to fight for justice and freedom. He said that the Imran Khan has always encouraged people to speak out against injustice and that this stance will continue to guide the party’s actions.

The development came at the time when Imran Khan decided to plea his case at the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO), announced Aleema Khanum, the sister of the incarcerated former PM.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan alleged that the PTI founder is being denied the right to communicate with his children. She further claimed, “He is not allowed to meet his doctor, and this treatment amounts to torture.”

Aleema claimed that ‘no court is willing to hear their petitions.’ “The PTI founder has said we have no other option left now,” she revealed.

Earlier, Khawaja Asif said that no offer given for shifting the PTI’s founder from jail to his Bani Galla residence. “It might be the wish of the PTI people but there is no truth in it,” defence minister said.