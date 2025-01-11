web analytics
11.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 11, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PTI founder moves LHC for bail in May 9 cases

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking post-arrest bail in several May 9 cases registered against him, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder maintained in the plea that he was in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad on May 9 and had nothing to do with the violence on the day. Imran Khan termed the cases against him as an act of ‘political revenge’.

Imran Khan told the court that he has been subjected to ‘political victimization’ and facing several ‘fabricated’ cases for two years, requesting the court to approve his post-arrest bail.

The PTI founder approached the LHC after his bail plea was rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in eight May 9 cases including the Jinnah House attack.

Read More: ATC denies bail to PTI founder in multiple May 9 riot cases

“The ATC has rejected the bail applications, contrary to the facts,” Imran Khan argued.

Earlier, PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khanum said that Imran Khan has decided to plea his case at the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO).

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan alleged that the PTI founder is being denied the right to communicate with his children. She further claimed, “He is not allowed to meet his doctor, and this treatment amounts to torture.”

Aleema claimed that ‘no court is willing to hear their petitions.’ “The PTI founder has said we have no other option left now,” she revealed.

She mentioned that the PTI founder plans to take his case to international human rights organizations. Aleema Khanum also shared that the PTI founder laughed heartily at Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.

“Our family is receiving threats and warnings,” she disclosed, adding, “We have taken on a responsibility as a family.”

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.