Imran Khan rejects reports of approaching Asif Zardari

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has rejected reports of contacting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for an “alleged patch-up” ahead of no-confidence vote, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to digital media representatives in Peshawar, the former premier denied contacting Asif Zardari during the no-confidence motion while led to the ouster of his government in April.

“I have been saying for 26 years that Asif Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are the same,” the ex-premier said, reiterating that he had not made a deal with anyone to call off the Long March.

The PTI Chairman also ruled out the possibility of returning to National Assembly, saying that they had resigned from the assembly and there was no need for them to verify the resignations. “Returning to assembly means, we have accepted the imported government,” he added.

Speaking about the matter of Israel, Imran Khan said when he was in power, there was a lot of pressure to recognize Israel as a sovereign state. “We received a message that you should think about the country,” Khan said.

Although he refused to reveal the name of the person who sent the message, Imran Khan said that a United States’ influenced body wants Pakistan to recognize Israel.

Further criticising the incumbent government, the former premier claimed that the present regime has started trading with India. “Friendship with India means trading Kashmiris’ blood,” he added.

On May 29. Imran Khan has said that the present government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was going to recognise Israel following a delegation’s visit.

While addressing the PTI Workers’ Convention in Charsadda, Imran Khan criticised the rulers and said that a delegation visited Israel for the first time which included a salaried person of state television Pakistan Television (PTV).

