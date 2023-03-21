Imran Khan rejects suggestion to move to KP or GB

PESHAWAR: PTI chairman Imran Khan has turned down a suggestion from the party leaders to move to KP or Gilgit Baltistan, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Senior leaders of the PTI have proposed party chief Imran Khan to move to a secure place to avoid vengeful actions, party sources said.

Former prime minister however, refuted the suggestion and opted to face hardships and adverse conditions to continue his political struggle within legal and constitutional limits, according to sources.

“Adverse conditions come before nations, but there is no need to lose heart,” Imran Khan said.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has devised a plan for the security of Zaman Park, PTI chief’s residence in Lahore, in the fasting month of Ramadan.

According to sources, party workers from each division will remain present for three days each at Zaman Park. After three days, the workers from another division will perform security duty,” sources added.

Comments