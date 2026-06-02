PESHAWAR: A group of disgruntled lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has written a letter to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, calling for a comprehensive and result-oriented strategy for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to the letter, several PTI MPAs held a consultative meeting in Peshawar on Monday to discuss the party’s overall political situation, the movement for Imran Khan’s release, governance issues in the province, and challenges faced by party workers and leaders.

The lawmakers stressed that all participants remain committed to the party’s ideology, manifesto, and PTI founder’s vision. They rejected any suggestion that they were working for a particular faction or group within the party.

The letter expressed concern over Imran Khan’s continued imprisonment, restrictions on meetings with him, and issues related to his medical treatment. The lawmakers urged the party leadership to adopt a positive, comprehensive, and effective strategy to secure his release.

They argued that protest activities carried out so far have failed to achieve the desired results and said growing frustration and anxiety are being felt among party workers. According to the letter, there is a perception within party ranks that the campaign for Khan’s release has drifted from its primary objective and become largely focused on issues related to his health and treatment.

The lawmakers warned that if the situation is not addressed in time, the party could suffer political damage. They further stated that the movement for the founder’s release currently appears limited to formal statements and symbolic actions, and called for an immediate reassessment of strategy to make the campaign more effective and organized.

The dissident lawmakers also urged the provincial government to implement Imran Khan’s vision of merit, transparency, and good governance across all departments. They called for a broader consultation process involving elected representatives and demanded that government affairs be conducted on merit and in consultation with lawmakers.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the sudden adjournment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was aimed at preventing the disgruntled lawmakers from voicing their concerns on the assembly floor.

Sources further said the dissident PTI lawmakers are expected to hold a press conference soon to announce their future course of action and could also create difficulties for the party during the passage of the provincial budget.