Imran Khan releases important message for PTI workers

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has released an important message for the party workers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his message, Imran Khan asked PTI workers and supporters to stage peaceful protests and refrain from causing any loss to the country. He added that they do not want anarchy in the country but only demand elections.

“Yesterday, my lawyers told me that the country witnessed much chaos. People used to come to the court for seeking justice but I was beaten up by batons. Even a murderer is not treated like this.”

The former premier said that he is surprised by the events when he was abducted. “I was unaware of what is happening in the country. I was caught like a terrorist. How I can be declared responsible for the protests?”

Earlier, Imran Khan said that those who don’t want elections desire violence in the country.

The PTI chief told the court that he asked for the arrest warrant at the time of arrest but the officials refused.

He revealed that he was abducted from Islamabad High Court (IHC) and struck with sticks like a criminal. “I don’t know what was happening in the country after my abduction,” the PTI chief added.

Khan said that he never promoted violence as his party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was made based on justice.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after the PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Imran Khan’s arrest by Rangers from inside the courtroom “illegal” and ordered his immediate release.

The apex court ordered Imran Khan to stay at the Police Lines Guest House but not as a prisoner and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure the former PM’s security. He was directed to appear in Islamabad High Court tomorrow morning (Friday).