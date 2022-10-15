Imran Khan responds to Biden’s statement about nuclear program

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan responded to US President Joe Biden’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear program, asking on what basis has he reached those conclusions about it, ARY News reported.

President Joe Biden had asserted that Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations” in the world and has nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

The PTI Chief took to Twitter to respond to Joe Biden’s comment about the country’s nuclear program. He asked two questions from the US President in his tweet.

He wrote, “I have 2 Qs on this: 1. On what info has @POTUS reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems?”

His second question was, “Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation?”

Taking to the federal government Imran Khan said that Biden’s statement is a total failure of the government’s foreign policy. The PML-N led the government’s claims of a “reset of relations with the US”? Is this the “reset”? he questioned.

“This govt has broken all records for incompetence,” he added.

The former PM added that his greatest concern is that along with leading the country to an economic disaster and giving themselves an NRO2, this government might end up completely compromising our national security.

