Roshan Apna Ghar: PM rolls out housing scheme for expats

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Friday a housing scheme, Roshan Apna Ghar, to enable overseas Pakistanis to buy or obtain financing for a house in their home country through the Roshan Digital Account.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the scheme in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said Pakistani expats are the country’s biggest asset.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to tap the full potential of overseas Pakistanis to our advantage,” he lamented.

He pointed out the incumbent government is taking steps to enable expats to invest in the country.

The prime minister noted that land-grabbing is a big problem as plots of many overseas Pakistanis were encroached upon in the country. “We are waging a jehad against the Qabza mafia. Efforts are afoot to eliminate the menace of land grabbing,” he vowed.

Under the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, non-resident Pakistanis can now easily buy or obtain financing for a house with the comfort of sitting in their houses abroad and without having to visit a bank branch, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

“They can buy or finance a house from bank’s pre-approved projects or any other property. The tax regime is simple and final. In case of sale of property, the principal amount invested can be remitted abroad without needing any permission,” it said.

“The profit rates are attractive. Financing is available in both conventional and Shariah compliant version.”