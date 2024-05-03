PTI founder rules out ‘deal’, asks judges to expedite hearings of cases

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, ruled out ‘any deal to seek his release’ and urged the courts to expedite hearings of his cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan noted he has been saying for the past 18 months that he is ready for talks, but not for a deal, emphasising that deals are made by those who want to flee the country, like Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

The deposed prime minister noted he had constituted a three-member committee for dialogue, adding that no retired general has been tasked to hold talks. “We are ready to hold talks with everyone, except three political parties – PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P,” he added.

He asserted that dialogue occurs with adversaries, and PTI’s most formidable adversaries are the ones with whom dialogue will be initiated.

The PTI founder alleged that the government was trying to pressurise him through fake cases, but he will not give in. He claimed that the Toshakhana case is a clear example of political victimisation.

Imran Khan also mentioned that the references against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari been dismissed, while the government was trying to prolong the proceedings in the cipher case.

He requested the judges to decide his cases and not prolong the proceedings. He also alleged that the government is trying to create ‘drama’ in fake marriage case.

Earlier this month, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they did not receive ‘any message’ for dialogues nor holding any secret dialogues with the incumbent government.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Khan said incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan confirmed that he did not receive any message for dialogues. “We will publicly confirm if receive any invitation for talks,” he said.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman also rejected holding dialogues with the incumbent government and stated that his party would not hold any “secret talks”.