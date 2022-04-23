Imran Khan running propaganda of conspiracy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is running a propaganda of an alleged conspiracy, ARY News reported.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference today, said that Imran Khan sensed a conspiracy just after the coalition partners left his government. She questioned Imran Khan about the reason for hiding the diplomatic cable for so many days.

Aurangzeb claimed that Imran Khan had looted the nation for four years and destroyed the economy. She responded to Khan’s allegations, saying that he is consistently lying about a conspiracy and he should stop misguiding the nation.

“Imran Khan hid his bank accounts from the election commission. Why does Imran Khan keep meeting the representatives of the country hatching a conspiracy against him?”

READ: LETTERGATE: IMRAN KHAN DEMANDS OPEN HEARING IN SUPREME COURT

Levelling serious allegations, the information minister said that Imran Khan has sold the Kashmir. She said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to announce PTI foreign funding case soon. “He kept collecting funds for his political party by using the name of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital,” said the minister.

“It is Imran Khan’s failure for not introducing the election reforms.

“Nawaz Sharif is the political sphere of Pakistan now. The National Security Committee (NSC) has clarified that there was no conspiracy hatched against anyone.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded that the Supreme Court should conduct an open hearing into the matter relating to the “threatening” diplomatic cable a day after National Security Committee affirmed its existence.

Comments