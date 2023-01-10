Pakistan needs better relations with Afghanistan for its own good: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said Pakistan needs better relations with Afghanistan for its own good, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chief Imran Khan spoke to the participants of a seminar on the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan.

The former prime minister said Pakistan was the most affected country as a result of the US invasion of Afghanistan.

When the US left the war-torn country after decade-long fighting and the pro-Pakistan Afghan government came into power, they told the TTP to return to Pakistan. It was the right time for a peaceful settlement with them, the PTI chief added.

Imran Khan termed the suicide bombing in Afghanistan the main reason behind the US evacuation from the country as there was no solution and defence mechanism against suicide attacks.

The former prime minister lambasted the federal government and said that the protection of international borders is the federal government’s responsibility. They are expecting that the police will fight against the terrorists but the Taliban has a modern, sophisticated weapon that the US left in Afghanistan.

When the tribal agencies were made districts after the constitutional amendment, all the provinces decided to give a specific share to these tribal districts through the NFC. Except for Punjab and KP no other province has given the share to war-affected tribal districts, he added.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the rise in terrorism in the country will hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the hardest as it is connected with the tribal belt. He maintained that if the Afghan government stopped cooperating it will create problems for us. The federal government should talk to Chief Minister KP in this regard.

