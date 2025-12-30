Imran Khan says Bigg Boss felt like a ‘zoo’

Bollywood star Imran Khan has spoken candidly about his uncomfortable experience on Bigg Boss, remembering how a visit to the house years ago left him feeling extremely unsettled.

In a recent appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish, Khan revealed that he appeared on the show over 12 years ago to promote his films. While he noted that he is unaware of the show’s current setup, the 42-year-old actor described the environment as “terrifying.”

“I have been a guest on the show. It is very disturbing,” Khan said. “It is the most twisted social experiment… At that point, they had this giant warehouse studio in Lonavala.”

The actor further detailed the layout of the set, explaining how the contestants are monitored: “Inside this big warehouse, the set is built. First, you enter the warehouse, and in the center, you see this black mass. All the way around the house, in the periphery, is a passageway. All the inner walls of the house are lined with mirrors.”

He explained that camera personnel are hidden behind the mirrors, enabling them to observe the competitors continuously. “Behind those mirrors, camera crews sit and observe the contestants. That’s why [the crew] wears black—so they aren’t seen. There’s glass there, and we can sit this close and watch people.”

Imran Khan also criticised the conditions in which the contestants are kept, comparing the environment to a zoo. “They’re deprived of food. They’re trying to create an environment where people will be reactive and lash out,” he observed.