Imran Khan says ‘caretaker govt is unconstitutional’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has said that the caretaker government is unconstitutional and PTI will demand its constitutional right in the upcoming rally in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link, Imran Khan said that PTI is going to organise a public rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh tomorrow. He invited nationals to attend the rally to demand their constitutional rights.

He said the caretaker government is unconstitutional and PTI will demand its constitutional right.

READ: IMRAN KHAN MEETS GERMAN AMBASSADOR, HIGHLIGHTS ‘HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION’ IN PAKISTAN

Khan said that PTI always cared about the labourers and paid tribute to all labourers on Labour Day. He added that the PTI government established panahgahs for labourers but ‘imported thieves’ shut all of them.

He also slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for closing the health insurance cards.

Imran Khan said that he is aiming to convert Pakistan into a welfare state. He announced that education cards would be introduced alongside the health insurance cards after PTI comes into power again.

“We have to stand beside the Supreme Court (SC) and the Constitution. These rulers are afraid and fleeing away from the elections.”

READ: ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: IMRAN KHAN TO ANNOUNCE ‘ROADMAP’ TODAY AFTER POLICE RAID PERVAIZ ELAHI’S HOUSE



“I will lead the PTI rally in Lahore, whereas, Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead a rally in Rawalpindi. Pervaiz Khattak along with other office bearers will lead a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

Yesterday, Khan demanded the dissolution of national and provincial assemblies before May 14 amid talks with the government on date for holding general elections of Punjab Assembly.

The former prime minister said that his party would be ready to move forward with the negotiations if the government dissolves the national and provincial assemblies before May 14.

Imran Khan reiterated that his party does not want to delay the elections, stressing that “we will not accept polls after the budget”.

“If the hope of elections ends, then Pakistan could face a worse situation than Sri Lanka. I am not frightening you; I am just expressing my opinion,” he added.

The PTI chief further said that the government was saying that first, it would pass the budget, and then hold the election, saying that this shows the incumbent rulers’ ‘ill-intention’.

He also announced to hold rallies on May 1st – Labour Day –in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. He said the Lahore rally will be led by himself, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to lead Islamabad rally and Pervez Khattak to lead Peshawar one.

Comments