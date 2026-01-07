Imran Khan says he wants to find his own work ahead of comeback

Imran Khan has made it clear that his long-awaited return to acting will be on his own terms, without the support of a traditional PR team or manager.

The actor, who is gearing up for his comeback with the film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, recently sat down for an interview with an Indian media outlet where he shared that he has consciously chosen to step away from the industry’s usual publicity machinery.

“I have worked at a time where I had a PR and manager. Having had a taste of it and knowing what it brings to your world I now don’t want those things. I dont want a manager who will go out there and look for work for me,” he said.

The Gori Tere Pyaar Mein actress went on to explain, “The manager’s pay percentage depends on keeping me steadily employed because of which he may push me to do things I dont want to. I don’t want them to find work for me, I want to find my work. Engaging in the PR game is a full-time job, it takes hours everyday sitting with the PR team, planning strategies and reviewing the results.”

“Because of how much everyone does it the public is aware of it. Now the public looks at everything without speculation, is this a PR stunt, what is the angle behind it. I’d rather work at my own pace,” he added.

Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada.