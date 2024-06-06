PTI founder says NAB was not under his control as PM

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has concluded its argument in the NAB amendments case, asserting that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not under his control during PTI tenure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the Supreme Court, a hearing was held on the government’s plea in the NAB Amendment case, in which the PTI founder appeared through a video link from Adiala Jail and completed his arguments.

In his argument, the PTI founder opposed the government’s appeal in the NAB amendment case, asserting that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not under their control even during PTI tenure.

The founder of PTI emphasized that when there is a disagreement between the government and the opposition regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman, a designated ‘third umpire’ steps in to make the appointment. Subsequently, NAB operates under the purview of the ‘third umpire’.

He emphasized the democratic principles upheld by Britain, which include ethics, the rule of law, and accountability.

Replying to a question about the possibility of amending Form 47, the PTI founder expressing the need for restoration of the amendment.

The founder of PTI cited his own experience with NAB, expressing skepticism regarding its credibility and emphasizing the necessity of a dedicated institution against corruption.

The founder of PTI shared concerns about the current state of the country and urged for collaborative efforts to address challenges.

He also expressed concerns about corruption and money which has been taking out of the country despite the deteriorating situation of Pakistan.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail expressed apprehension about the situation and urged political leaders to address issues collectively.

The founder of PTI cited examples from India, where he compared his treatment unfavorably.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) reserved its verdict on the federal government’s plea requesting it to review the decision against amendments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, ARY News reported.

A five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from all sides.

During the hearing on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who challenged the amendments, attended the hearing via video link from the Adial jail in Rawalpindi and completed his arguments.

The SC heard the final arguments from all sides and reserved the verdict to a date to be later pronounced by the court’s office.