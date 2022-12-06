Imran Khan says ‘NRO-II is more shameful than NRO-I’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan National Reconciliation Ordinance-I (NRO) cost Pakistan dearly, ARY News reported.

NRO was a controversial ordinance issued by former president Pervez Musharraf, on 5 October 2007. It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering, murder, and between 1 January 1986, and 12 October 1999.

Imran Khan in his tweet said the two crooked families and their associates looted the country’s resources and increased debt four times in ten years.

NRO 1 cost this nation dearly. The loot & plunder of these two crooked families & their associates increased our debt four times in ten years. NRO2 is even more shameful. Rs 1100 billion corruption cases are being given immunity. Daylight robbery! pic.twitter.com/rk4B8EKPYb — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 6, 2022

“NRO2 is even more shameful. Rs 1100 billion corruption cases are being given immunity. Daylight robbery!,” he added in his tweet.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that the current rulers are playing political games just to get NRO-II.

The PTI chairman, while addressing PTI workers in Islamabad, urged that it is necessary to end the rulership of the thieves in the country at the earliest.

He asked PTI workers to complete preparations before his next announcement against the incumbent government.

