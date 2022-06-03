Buner: Imran Khan says ‘opponents planning to get rid of me via treason case’

BUNER: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his opponents are planning to get rid of him by filing a treason case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan made the revelations during his address to a huge public gathering in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province today.

“They [opponents] are talking about the treason trial against Imran Khan. They want to get rid of me through a treason case. Will Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif file a treason case against me – the people who are owning assets abroad? I will never surrender before any superpower like this imported government.”

Imran Khan said he wants to ask something from the ‘neutrals’ – the term the PTI chairman used to mention military establishment. The PTI chairman criticised that being apolitical is a good thing but national security is also important. “I had warned them about a major economic dent if the conspiracy succeeds against my government.”

“I have always given the examples of the Soviet Union and the United States (US) having the strongest military powers. The Soviet Union had fallen just after the economic collapse.”

Khan alleged that Shehbaz Sharif-led government is preparing to rig the upcoming elections and fixing the match with the nexus of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“They are filing fake cases to spread fear among the nationals with the nexus of police forces for bulldozing the opposition. I am sure that they will not win the elections as the nation will always remember them as traitors and thieves. I want to give a message to the nation that we have to fight for real independence.”

Imran Khan said that India, Israel and the US had hatched the conspiracy to weaken Pakistan. He added that celebratory moments were witnessed in Indian electronic media and newspapers after the ouster of the PTI government in Pakistan.

He said that the Sharif family has strong ties with the business community of India. “[Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi is the person who is involved in atrocities against Muslims but he had been invited by Nawaz Sharif at a wedding ceremony.”

The former prime minister criticised that Nawaz Sharif had never talked about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav just to appease India.

