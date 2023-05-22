Imran Khan says ‘PDM only wants to minus him before elections’

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Monday that political parties cannot be eliminated through negative tactics, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference via video link, Imran Khan said that The nation knows Imran Khan for 50 years and PTI for 27 years. He ruled out expectations of eliminating the PTI through negative tactics.

He said that the Supreme Court (SC) will protect PTI from the government’s barbarism. He strongly condemned the arrest of PTI central leader Shireen Mazari for the third time.

He said that Shireen Mazari’s health condition is not good but the police arrested her again despite securing bail and being released from jail.

Imran Khan said that the PTI is popular among more than 70% of Pakistanis and it cannot be eliminated through negative tactics.

He slammed the ruling political party and said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wants to divide the judiciary. “The rulers are continuously giving statements for increasing political instability in the country.”

“PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] parties are only interested in removing Imran Khan before the elections. The economic situation has worsened but the government is only focusing on removing Imran Khan from its way.”

The former premier said that the government can arrest the election candidates but they cannot do anything with the PTI’s vote bank. He added that a political party can be eliminated only after its vote bank is eliminated but PTI’s vote bank is continuously increasing.

Khan said that they thought the cipher came from the United States (US). He blamed the former army chief for misguiding the Americans regarding him. He further alleged that his differences with Qamar Javed Bajwa were increased when he focused on the accountability of the corrupt rulers.

Khan expressed fear of his arrest after tomorrow’s hearing. He said that he is mentally prepared for his arrest and appealed to the PTI workers and supporters to stay peaceful.