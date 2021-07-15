Peace in Afghanistan imperative for region, says PM Khan

TASHKENT: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for the region, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Uzbek President.

He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Atif Khan.

Addressing Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, PM Khan said peaceful Afghanistan is important for peace and stability in the region.

On bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, PM Imran Khan maintained that both the countries enjoy strong bilateral ties in trade and culture.

“It is time to further expand bilateral ties between both the nations.” PM Khan also hoped that rail project between both countries will be launched soon.

Earlier, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood while addressing the forum had said Pakistan and Uzbekistan will sign a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to bolster their trade and economic relations.

PM Imran Khan said a new era of cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will start through Preferential Trade Agreement, banking system and improvement in customs.

He said Pakistani businessmen have come up with a plan for investment in Uzbekistan.

Talks between the leadership of the two countries will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.