Imran Khan says ready for ‘minus-one formula’ if it benefits Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asserted that he was ready for a ‘minus-one formula’ if it “benefits the country”, ARY News reported.

“Tell me how does Pakistan benefit from minus one? I will be willing to remove myself from the field in broader interest of the country,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters.

Imran Khan reiterated that only way to get the country out of the ‘quagmire’ is immediate and transparent elections. He also noted that he would never leave the country as he doesn’t have “properties outside this country”.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan pointed out ‘flaws’ in the Terms of Reference (ToR) of a three-member judicial commission, constituted by the federal government to investigate the audio leaks.

“The federal government has formed an inquiry commission under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017 to investigate into the issue of audio leaks,” the former premier wrote on Twitter.

However, Imran Khan said, that the Terms of Reference (ToR) formed by the federal government suffer from a deliberate omission.

“They fail to take into account the issue that who is behind unlawful and unconstitutional surveillance of PM office and sitting judges of the Supreme Court.”

The commission, he wrote, should be empowered to investigate who are these powerful and unknown elements who tap and record telephone conversations of citizens including high public functionaries. “This is serious breach of privacy guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution,” he added.