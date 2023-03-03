Imran Khan says ‘ready to talk with COAS for betterment of country’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he is ready to talk with COAS General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to the senior journalists at the Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan said that he will not surrender before anyone and he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

He challenged his political rivals to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife. He asked the army chief to find any corruption case against him. He alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had stabbed him in the back and he should face a court martial.

Khan said that Mohammed bin Salman is still in contact with him. The former premier said that he has recorded a video message regarding the threats to his life which is present in a foreign country.

To a question, Khan said that he had decided to not travel to Islamabad via aircraft at 12:00 midnight as they want to arrest from the airport and transfer to Balochistan. He added that the PTI’s vote bank would further increase if the government sent him behind the bars.

Regarding the Punjab chief minister’s slot, the PTI chief said that women lawmakers also want to become the CM. He said that the rivals are using all tactics to pressurise Pervaiz Elahi to part ways with the PTI.

He said that they would have to exhibit loyalty to Pervaiz Elahi and he cannot be disloyal to anyone.

Imran Khan said that general elections would save resources if they are held at once. He added that PTI will win the elections despite the presence of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) umpires. The former premier said that overseas Pakistanis are standing alongside PTI.

