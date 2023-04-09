Imran Khan says ‘regime change conspiracy hatched in Pakistan, not US’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the ‘regime change conspiracy’ was hatched in Pakistan, not the United States (US) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were involved in it, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan, while addressing PTI workers and supporters after one year of the regime change, said that PTI came into power during a difficult time and the economy was stabilised in the last year of the PTI government.

“The performance of this government is witnessed by everyone. We [PTI] went from terrorism to tourism and the situation has worsened again.”

“The current rulers removed their names from the exit control list (ECL) and later destroyed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA was tasked to lodge cases against PTI and now, overall 144 cases including 40 terrorism cases were lodged against me.”

“Sedition case was filed against Ali Amin Gandapur. The government was bound to give me security but it failed. They issued a warrant for Bani Gala’s residence and the DIG raided Zaman Park. They tried to assassinate me like Salman Taseer.”

The former premier alleged that the joint investigation team (JIT) was sabotaged after a gun attack and later they attacked the residence. “They wanted to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto.”

