Imran Khan says ‘terror tactics are only increasing sympathy for PTI’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that ‘terror tactics are only increasing sympathy for PTI’ , ARY News reported.

Strongly condemn the police raid yet again on the residence of Ch Pervez Elahi.

No end to yazeediyat launched on PTI and its supporters. The mindset behind this tyranny is that this will weaken the party.

A political party only weakens when it loses its vote bank, as have all… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan said in his tweet that he strongly condemns the police raid on the residence of PTI president Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

He stated that “a political party only weakens when it loses its vote bank” the way all the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Parties’ weakened their vote bank.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan earlier asserted that he was ready to constitute a committee for talks and would step back if the panel is convinced on ‘two conditions’.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN CONDITIONALLY AGREES ON FORMING DIALOGUE COMMITTEE, OCTOBER ELECTIONS

“I am forming a committee for dialogues tomorrow. It will talk about two things — if the country can function better without me, I will leave politics. Second, how is it beneficial for the country if elections are held in October,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters.

Imran Khan said that convince them on these two things, and he was ready to retreat for the sake of the country. “I am forming a committee and I will announce this tomorrow,” he announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.