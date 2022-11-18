Imran Khan says will announce Rawalpindi arrival date tomorrow

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that he will announce final date for the party’s long march entering Rawalpindi in the next 24 hours, ARY News reported.

While talking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the former premier said that he will announce the future strategy and PTI’s Haqeqi Azadi March entry in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Saturday).

Imran further said that he would soon be among his people after recovering and would lead the long march himself from Rawalpindi.

On army chief’s appointment, the PTI chairman went on to say that the appointment of chief of army staff should take place in a similar pattern as country appoints chief justice of Pakistan. Imran Khan further said that his party will challenge any amendment to Pakistan Army Act in top court.

IMRAN KHAN FEARS HE MIGHT BE ATTACKED AGAIN

In response to a question, Imran Khan ruled out holding any recent meeting with Army Chief Gen Bajwa in Lahore. “President Arif Alvi recently met COAS in Lahore in which free and fair elections was only agenda of the meeting,” he said.

On Toshakhana gifts, PTI chairman said that he would approach courts against Geo/Jang Group in London and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in the gulf state for his “character assassination”.

He reiterated that only early elections could avert the country’s looming “economic collapse”.

Rawalpindi security finalised ahead of PTI long march

The Punjab police have finalised a security plan to welcome the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is likely to enter the city on Saturday.

As per the security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 10,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

Sharpshooters will be deployed at the buildings on the route of the long march convoy, while the march will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

At least 15 sections (each consisting of five fully armed commandos, one vehicle, and a driver), of elite force and 122 commandos will also be deployed while more than 1,500 personnel, consisting of 75 reserves of police, will be on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

In the case of Imran Khan’s participation in the march, he will be provided with “a box security cover in the style of the security of former prime ministers”.

Moreover, special security teams will surround the container of former prime minister Imran Khan during long march in Rawalpindi.

‘Serious threats to Imran Khan’

Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said Thursday that intelligence reports confirmed serious threats to Imran Khan’s life and the government is providing foolproof security to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that intelligence reports were received by the authorities prior to the gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad. He added that threats to Imran Khan’s life have increased and foolproof security is being provided.

“Imran Khan will be given maximum security to Imran Khan over the participation in Haqeeqi Azadi March. There were two shooters involved in the Wazirabad gun attack in accordance with the report.”

The Punjab home minister alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was spreading religious hatred and running a campaign. He added that the conspiracy to paint the Wazirabad gun attack as religious extremism was already exposed.

Comments