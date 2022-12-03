Imran Khan says will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies this month, ARY News reported.

Addressing PTI KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Town mansion in Lahore, Imran Khan said that his dialogue offer to PDM was just meant to emphasize gravity of the situation.

The former premier lamented that the ruling coalition had rebuffed his offer for talks, adding that PTI will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the current month and go for polls.

He once again reiterated that PTI has the full backing of CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and CM KP Mahmood Khan and both will dissolve the provincial assemblies on his first call.

“My offer was in good faith for sake of nation,” Imran said, reiterating that the government does not want to hold elections.

He maintained that 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls if assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on Azam Swati matter, Imran warned that “if something happens to Swati, we will go after everyone responsible for arresting him”.

‘Talks never take place under conditions’

Reacting to the dialogue offer made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, PML-N federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that “talks don’t come with conditions.”

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Railways Minister Saad Rafique said that federal government was ready to hold unconditional and serious talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to bring political stability in the country.

“Be serious if you [Imran] sincerely want negotiations,” he said, adding that “threats, accusations and abuses and talks cannot go hand in hand”.

“Talks never take place under conditions in the world,” Rafique added.

