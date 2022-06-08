Imran Khan says ‘will give Islamabad march call in few days’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan Wednesday alleged that efforts are underway to ensure the success of the present rulers in the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing PTI’s National Council meeting in Islamabad, Imran Khan said, the incumbent government is allegedly doing delimitations to benefit themselves in the upcoming general elections.

He said the main object of elections is to elect competent people who can run the country. Democracy is based on meritocracy, not on imperialism. Pakistan’s history shows the country was ruled by dictators and then by two families, he added.

Criticising PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former prime minister said, Bilawal did a long march towards Islamabad when Rs4 per litre was increased by his government. Where is he now when the fuel prices have been jacked up by Rs60 per litre?

In the ruling tenure of the PTI government, the petrol was jacked up by Rs55 per litre, but the ‘imported government’ has raised its prices by Rs60 in just 15 days, he was quoted.

He asked the masses to get ready as he will give a call for ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ in a few days.

He reiterated his resolve that the government was ousted over a ‘foreign conspiracy. The rulers came into power only to give themselves relief from the corruption cases. “Celebrations were held in Israel and India over the ouster of PTI government.”

Read more: Imran Khan denies rumours of deal, says called-off long march to avoid bloodshed

Recalling the worst shelling and torture over the participants of the Azadi March, Imran Khan said his government did not stop anyone from doing a long march towards the federal capital, neither hurdles were created. “Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal did long marches towards Islamabad, but PTI government did not stop them.”

Imran Khan said Pakistan is facing two biggest problems currently one is loadshedding and the other is a shortage of irrigation water. The country is facing the worst inflation in its history.

Comments