Imran Khan says will soon announce ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would soon announce ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (prison movement), ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a public gathering in Mianwali today, the former premier warned the ruling coalition against threatening the PTI supporters of detention, noting that he would sacrifice his life for ‘real freedom’ of the country.

“We are not scared of getting arrested as I would soon announce a Jail Bharo Tehreek (prison movement),” the PTI Chairman said, adding that millions of people are ready to fill your jails.

Speaking of the much-awaited long march, Imran Khan said that his party has far better plans than the government for the protest. “All plans of the ‘imported’ government against PTI would fail and they would be forced to announce elections,” he claimed.

He urged the people of Mianwali to get ready for the final call, saying that no nation can prosper without real independence.

The former prime minister noted that it was good to hear that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered investigation into an alleged cypher, which according to him, led to his government ouster.

He further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was calling for an inquiry into cypher for the past six months, adding that they even forwarded the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for investigation.

Imran Khan pointed out his government’s performance, saying that the country’s economy was recovering during PTI’s tenure. “The economic survey pointed out that country’s economy was recovering for the first time in 17 years,” he added.

The PTI Chairman added that PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz before leaving for London held a press conference and blamed him for the case against her. “I urge you to speak the truth. I did not file a case against you. The case was registered in light of Panama papers,” he added. .

