Imran Khan says ‘nation heading towards supremacy of law after SC verdict’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the nation is heading towards the supremacy of law after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the election delay case, ARY News reported.

While addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Youm-e-Tashakur event, “We welcome the SC verdict [in the election delay case] because we are hearing towards the supremacy of law.”

Imran Khan said that the doctrine of necessity had been adopted to violate the Constitution in the past. “The judges were threatened and propaganda was started against their families. The powerful persons were trying to stop the judges from backing the Constitution.”

The PTI chief said that the government was bound to conduct elections in 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

Khan said that they demanded to conduct polls after the toppling of the PTI government. “I have repeatedly warned the rulers that economic stability cannot be established without political stability. The rulers are afraid of the elections due to fear of their defeat.”

The former premier said that Shehbaz Sharif also became the prime minister due to a Supreme Court’s order but the rulers are rejecting the SC orders now.

Khan alleged that the ruling parties started propaganda against the families of the SC judges after the top court ordered them to hold elections in 90 days. He added that the SC verdict has put the country on the path of the supremacy of law.

He slammed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving statements about ‘martial law’. Khan said that those who want to see martial law are not loyal to the country.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan unveiled the plan for awarding the party tickets to the candidates ahead of the Punjab elections.

While addressing PTI workers at the Iftar party, Imran Khan announced to select three activists from each district of Punjab and allot a number to them. He added that the selected workers will highlight the issues of their districts.

Khan announced to begin interviews for election candidates on Thursday and vowed to remember their opinions for the upcoming polls. He said that real independence was not an easy mission and it needs sacrifices.

