Imran Khan secures interim bail in 3 terrorism cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan protective bail in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore following last week’s clashes between Police and PTI workers outside Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Aijaz Ahmed Butter granted former premier Imran interim bail in the terrorism cases till April 4. The court also directed the PTI chief to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

The PTI chief appeared before ATC in tight security.

Imran Khan approached ATC through his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar seeking interim bail in three terrorism cases registered with Race Course Police Station.

عمران خان سے انسدادِ دہشت گردی عدالت میں خصوصی گفتگو#ARYNews #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/5JpqHSGvjY — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 25, 2023

The former prime minister in his pleas stated that he wants to appear before the investigation team in the FIRs registered against him and pleaded with the ATC to grant him protective bail fearing arrest.

Several cases have been registered against the PTI chairman under different sections including attacking the police in Zaman Park.

The FIR

In one such case registered on March 26, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was booked by Lahore police over violence in Zaman Park.

A case was registered against the PTI chairman and other party leaders at the Race Course police station on the complaint of SHO. The FIR carries 20 Sections including Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The other section included interference in state affairs, illegal gathering and refusing to receive court summons on the complaint of SHO Rehan Anwar.

The FIR stated the party workers and hundreds of supporters committed serious crimes at the nod of the former prime minister. It added that the PTI workers damaged state properties and used petrol bombs.

The violent clashes inflicted injuries on 63 policemen, including the DIG operations of the Islamabad police, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police along with Punjab police and Rangers launched an operation to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

Comments