Imran Khan secures protective bail in multiple cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved protective bail of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in nine cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh granted protective bail to Imran Khan in nine cases for 10 days.

The protective bail was approved for five cases in Islamabad and three cases in Lahore. Imran Khan secured bail in the cases filed in Lahore till March 27, whereas, the protective bail in five cases in Islamabad was approved till March 24.

Moreover, the court also approved Khan’s bail in the Sarwar Road police station case.

The high court also permitted the police to interrogate Imran Khan. The petition against the police operation was wrapped up by the court after directing the PTI to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

The LHC sought details of cases filed against the PTI chief in Punjab. The LHC stopped action against the PTI chief until records of the cases were presented before the court.

Earlier, Khan reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) amid tight security arrangements. The high court ordered the PTI chairman to appear before it by 5:30 pm as the former premier seeks protective bail in multiple cases including the Toshakhana reference.

