Imran Khan seeks protective bail in nine cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday filed pleas with the Lahore High Court seeking protective bail in nine different cases registered against him, ARY News reported.

The pleas were moved by Imran Khan through his lawyer Azhar Siddiq.

Khan is facing five cases in Islamabad and four in Punjab’s capital of Lahore.

The former prime minister in his pleas stated that he wants to appear before the investigation team in the FIRs registered against him and pleaded with the LHC to grant him protective bail fearing arrest.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan moved IHC against the district and sessions court order which upheld his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

A legal team of the former prime minister filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a day after the district and sessions court had rejected Khan’s plea and upheld his non-bailable arrest warrants in Toshakhana case and summoned him on March 18.

