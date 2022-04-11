Imran Khan sends resignation to NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Monday has resigned as Member National Assembly (MNA), ARY News reported.

Imran Khan has sent his resignation to the speaker National Assembly.

I, Imran Khan, son of Ikramullah Khan Niazi, elected MNA from the constituency, NA-95 (Mianwali-I) hereby tender my resignation as a member of the lower house of the parliament and request you to accept my resignation as MNA, the resignation addressed to the speaker NA reads.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to resign from National Assembly after the PTI chairman said that he would not sit in the assemblies with these thieves.

Confirming the decision, Sheikh Rasheed said that sitting in the assemblies would further strengthen Shehbaz Sharif and therefore it has been decided to submit resignation from the National Assembly.

“Imran Khan supported my suggestion during the parliamentary party meeting,” he said and added that Khan would visit Peshawar on Wednesday. “Imran Khan will give call to people every Sunday to come out against the foreign conspiracy,” he said.

