Imran Khan set for Bollywood return

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is gearing up to make his long-awaited return with director Danish, over 15 years after their debut film, Break Ke Baad. In a recent conversation, Imran Khan mentioned that the shoot for their film is complete, and the team is currently focusing on post-production.

The actor stated that the film reflects his and Danish’s current living conditions, showing their life achievements so far. “We’ve both grown up, lived different experiences… it felt like the right film to make after all these years,” Imran Khan added.

Notably, the exact release date will be determined once the streaming platform confirms it. The actor, discussing the cast, indicated that Bhumi Pednekar was a joint choice, and the whole team thought she was right for the role. He went on to say that she and Gurfateh Pirzada both brought a lot of energy to the set. He even described it as “the happiest set” he had ever worked on.

Imran Khan recalled his initial reaction to Break Ke Baad. He turned down the project since he wasn’t impressed with the narration. However, as he met Danish at a party and they got along well, he learned it was the same director whose story he had turned down. Danish later emailed him the draft, which Imran quickly connected with, and the movie was made shortly thereafter.

