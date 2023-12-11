PTI founder, Shah Mahmood Qureshi get bail from ATC

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted bail to former prime minister and PTI founder, Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Abu Alhasnat Zulqarnain heard the pleas of the PTI founder and Qureshi. The prosecutor opposed the PTI stalwarts’ bail plea, citing it as an ‘extraordinary’ relief.

Were the PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi present at the incident scenes, in which they were booked? the judge asked the prosecutor.

No, they were not, the prosecutor replied.

Later, ATC granted bail to PTI founder chief Imran Khan in three cases and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two cases.

Both PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are currently in Adiala Jail in cipher case.

Last month, an Anti-terrorism court indicted the charges against PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry in the May 09 police van arson case.

The court also indicted another PTI leader Rubeena Jameel in the case.

ATC admin judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the case that was registered at Sarwar Road police station of Lahore.

All three accused were produced in the court for indictment. They pleaded not guilty and decided to contest charges against them.