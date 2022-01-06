Imran Khan shares PTI saved more money on highways’ construction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday congratulated the ministry of communication and the National Highway Authority (NHA) for saving public money on the construction and rehabilitation of highways and motorways as compared to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister congratulated the ministry of communication and NHA for saving public money through transparency and digitization and said that this was done despite global price hikes and inflation.

He shared that on the construction of the four-lane highways, the PTI government reduced the cost by 138 percent as compared to the PML-N tenure.

The statistics shared by the premier showed that PML-N built four-lane highways during 2013-18 at the cost of Rs 411 million as compared to PTI that built the highways at the cost of Rs172 million, reducing the cost by 138 percent.

Congratulations to Min of Communication & NHA for saving public money through transparency & digitisation:4 lane highway – 138% reduced cost from PMLN govt; 125% increase in revenues & Rs.5.18 bn worth land freed from encroachments. All this despite global price hikes & inflation pic.twitter.com/50kqlFDgAQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 6, 2022



The data further showed that PML-N built four-lane motorways during its last tenure at the cost of Rs606 million as compared to Rs385 million by PTI, a 53 percent lower than the PML-N tenure.

He further shared that the party led by Nawaz Sharif spent Rs80.1 million per kilometre for rehabilitation of roads as compared to a 51 percent lower cost of Rs53 million per kilometre by PTI.

The data shared by Imran Khan also showed revenue of Rs184.14 billion during PTI tenure, a 125 percent raise than the PML-N tenure when Rs81.78 billion of revenue was generated.

The prime minister further shared that land worth Rs.5.18 billion was freed from encroachment during the PTI tenure.

