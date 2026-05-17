Imran Khan shares struggles on raising daughter alone

Bollywood star Imran Khan has been candid about the challenges of raising his daughter as a single father.

Imran Khan recently stated on Parineeti Chopra’s show Mom Talks that he finds it extremely difficult to schedule playdates for his daughter, Imara, because he is a single father. He shared that his daughter frequently expresses a desire to invite her friends over, but many parents refuse, citing various reasons.

“I used to message my daughter’s friends’ mothers to ask whether their kids could come play. However, they would frequently say ‘not today’ and then decline when I asked again the following week,” stated the 43-year-old actor.

The famous Indian showbiz figure claimed that his daughter’s mental health was also impacted by this constant denial.

The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star continued, disclosing, “I am divorced and there is no woman in the house; people are hesitant to send their children to my house.” He acknowledged that the behavior of some men in society makes parents cautious, but he did not categorically condemn this protective behavior.

Notably, after eight years of marriage, Imran Khan and his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, divorced.