ISLAMABAD, August 18: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the government will approach the Supreme Court for a review of its order regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s health and treatment, ARY News reported.

Speaking about the case hearing, Tarar said the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Imran Khan’s health had been reviewed, including the order concerning his treatment and possible transfer to Shifa International Hospital.

He said the government had also reviewed other points of the Supreme Court’s order and would seek a fresh review of the decision.

Tarar said many prisoners in the country have health issues and convicted prisoners are provided treatment at government hospitals.

He said consultations were held regarding Imran Khan’s medical check-up at Shifa International Hospital.

According to the law minister, the authorities believe the order does not fall within the existing laws governing convicted prisoners.

He said the authorities have proposed approaching the Supreme Court through a review petition and requesting appropriate changes to the order.

Tarar said the government would request that the PTI founder’s medical examination be conducted at a government hospital.

“If such medical check-ups are conducted at private hospitals, there are thousands of other prisoners as well,” he said.

The minister added that, under court orders, medical experts could be included if the court considers it appropriate.

He said the relevant medical board decides under the law whether a prisoner should be treated inside or outside a hospital.