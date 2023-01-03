Imran Khan should return to Parliament if wants political stability: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that if Imran Khan wants political stability, he should return to the Parliament, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference People’s Party’s chairman alleged,” those who referred us as ‘imported government’ have imported terrorism themselves. After victory in the war against terrorism, they pushed the country to another war,” he said.

“Afghan Taliban are reality but the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a menace,” he said. He claimed that representatives of the PTI are paying extortion money to Taliban. “Terrorists will not be pardoned at any cost,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervaiz Khattak are not intending to resign from the Parliament, while other people also pleading to the Speaker for it. “Imran Khan if wants political stability, he should return back to the Parliament,” PPP chairman said.

On a question, Bilawal Bhutto said that we to abide by the agreement with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). ” We will strengthen the local government system as much as possible,” he said.

“We don’t care about political loss but much care about governance,” Bilawal said. “Differences remained between the PPP and the MQM and are likely in future”. “We are ready to work with the MQM and other political parties,” he added.

