MANSEHRA, July 26: Aleema Khan, the sister of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, on Saturday said Aug. 5 would be a “decisive battle” for her brother’s release from jail, ARY News reported.

Speaking to supporters in Mansehra, Aleema Khan said PTI workers would not gather at Islamabad’s D-Chowk as they had done in the past. Instead, she said, supporters would head directly to Adiala Jail.

“This time our destination is not D-Chowk but Adiala Jail,” she said, adding that the party would continue its campaign for Imran Khan’s release.

Aleema Khan also accused the government of issuing false statements in the name of the jailed PTI founder and circulating them through the media.

She further said Punjab had played a key role in PTI’s electoral success by helping the party secure victories in 100 constituencies. She urged people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stand alongside Punjab in the movement for Imran Khan’s release.

Imran Khan has remained incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 and is facing multiple legal cases. PTI leaders and supporters have repeatedly demanded his release, while the government maintains that legal proceedings against the former prime minister are being conducted in accordance with the law.

On July 7, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aleema Khan announced that the protest would not continue.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said she and her two sisters will come to Adiala Jail every Tuesday for meetings. She said PTI workers will stay in their own cities and will no longer gather outside the jail for future meetings.

Aleema Khan also announced that she is starting a street movement.

During the media talk, Aleema and Uzma Khan again criticised ARY News. Responding to a journalist’s question, Uzma Khan said they reached the jail on time but some TV channels reported that they did not arrive. She specifically mentioned ARY News while making the criticism.

The sit-in outside Adiala Jail later came to an end after Aleema’s announcement.