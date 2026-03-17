PTI founder’s sister accuses Adiala Jail officials of defying court orders

RAWALPINDI: Noreen Niazi, sister of incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan expressed hope that she would be allowed to meet her brother during her visit to the jail.

Speaking to the media, she said the family comes every week with the expectation of a meeting, adding that they remain hopeful that today’s meeting will take place.

She stated that a High Court judge had assured them that arrangements would be made for the meeting, but alleged that jail authorities are not complying with court orders and legal requirements.

Niazi criticized the conditions of Imran Khan’s confinement, saying he is being subjected to injustices and kept in isolation, which she termed a “grave.”

Responding to criticism in political circles, she said she was unaware of remarks regarding Sohail Afridi, adding that “these days, everyone is being criticised.”

She also rejected claims that Aleema Khan was responsible for restrictions on meetings, calling such allegations baseless.

Noreen Niazi reiterated that Imran Khan does not believe in striking any “deal,” emphasizing that he is not among those who make deals.

Read More: IHC rejects plea for PTI founder’s immediate shifting to Shifa Hospital, orders new medical board

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered a new medical board to examine PTI founder Imran Khan, rejecting a petition requesting his immediate hospital transfer.

A division bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro took up the petition.

The court directed the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to constitute a medical board, which will include Dr Arif and Dr Nadeem Qureshi from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The board will decide whether the former prime minister requires hospital transfer.

The court also rejected requests to include Imran Khan’s personal physicians in the board.

The bench instructed that Imran Khan’s family should be informed of all developments, with Dr Nadeem Qureshi maintaining communication with them.

According to the court’s order, lawyers and family members should be allowed to meet PTI founder in line with the rules for prisoners.

The petition was filed by Sardar Latif Khosa, Advocate, seeking the shifting of the 73-year-old PTI founder from Adiala Jail for treatment of his eye ailment.