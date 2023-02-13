Powerful criminals must be held accountable for country’s future: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that Powerful criminals must be held accountable for country’s future, ARY News reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

As per details, the PTI chief said that independent foreign policy defends the rights of people but in Pakistan, we make foreign policies for personal benefits.

He said Pakistan was indulged in the war on terror to Please the US and 80,000 people lost their life as a result.

The former prime minister maintained that he tried to have better relations with Russia to get cheap wheat and oil but when he came back from the Russian visit the former Army chief asked him to condemn Russia for the Ukraine attack.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the health card which was introduced in their tenure had one million health insurance. it was a protection for the poor people and the world applauded the initiative as well but unfortunately, the government rolled it back.

He further said that there is a rule of law in the west because they have true democracy which is for the benefit of their people. The state of Madinah made the people free spiritually. When the basic rights of people are given it helps to prosper society.

The current government don’t want to hold elections and says that they don’t have enough money but it’s a contravention of the Constitution.

Comments