Imran Khan slams federal govt for ‘economic failure’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has lambasted the federal government over ‘economic failure’ and injustice with PTI senator Azam Swati, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier pointed out two incidents, which according to him are the reasons behind ‘disaster’ of Pakistan’s economy.

one prov to another under multiple false FIRs against him in total violation of all laws & basic human rights enshrined in our Constitution. In contrast an absconder responsible for billions in corruption & money laundering, Salman Shahbaz, is drycleaned & returns to Pak. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 11, 2022

“75-year-old Senator Azam Swati has been subjected to custodial torture, beaten up in front of his grandchildren, his house vandalised and sealed, and he is being dragged from one [province] to another under multiple false FIRs against him in total violation of all laws and basic human rights enshrined in our Constitution,” he noted.

The PTI Chairman added in contrast, “an absconder responsible for billions in corruption and money laundering, Salman Shahbaz, is drycleaned and returns to Pakisan”.

Earlier in the day, Salman Shehbaz, son of Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, returned to Pakistan after four years in exile. Salman Shehbaz landed at Islamabad Airport on flight number SV-726 at in the wee hours of Sunday.

Salman Shehbaz was wanted by the accountability watchdog due to allegations of money laundering and the telegraphic transfer scandal. National Accountability Bureau had issued a letter to the UK government requesting to turn him over.

A 2019 accountability court had also issued non-bail-able arrest orders for him in a case involving money laundering.

On December 8, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival from London.

