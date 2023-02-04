Saturday, February 4, 2023
Imran Khan slams govt for demolishing Ehsaas Rehribaan vendor carts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday slammed the “imported government” for demolishing street vendor carts, established under Ehsaas Rehriban initiative, in Islamabad’s I-10 sector, ARY News reported.

The former premier took to Twitter and shared images of demolished street vendor carts by Islamabad administration in I-10 sector.

“At a time of rising inflation & unemployment this imported govt showed its callousness again by demolishing street vendor carts in Islamabad’s I 10 sector provided by our Govt under Ehsaas Rehriban programme,” he wrote.

Calling it a “condemnable inhumane act,” the former premier claimed that the government had deliberately targeted the poor and vulnerable segment of society.

