PTI founder's son attempts to make Pakistan's GSP+ status controversial

Kasim Khan, the son of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan attempted to make Pakistan’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status controversial.

According to the EU, GSP+ status is a special incentive awarded to developing countries to “pursue sustainable development and good governance” in exchange for cutting import duties to zero on two-thirds of the tariff lines of its exports.

The PTI founder son, Kasim Khan made the demand alongside Naseem Baloch of the Baloch National Movement, urging the EU to withdraw Pakistan’s GSP+ status over alleged human rights violations. As an example, he cited the imprisonment of his father.

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The move has triggered a strong response from political and public circles, with critics warning that such demands could harm Pakistan’s economic interests. Under the GSP+ scheme, Pakistan enjoys preferential access for its textile exports to European markets.

Analysts caution that any withdrawal of GSP+ status could put Pakistan’s textile exports at risk, widen the trade deficit and reduce foreign exchange inflows.

The textile sector, which employs millions across the country, could face a significant downturn, potentially leading to increased unemployment.

Observers have further argued that campaigns perceived as being against national economic interests—whether driven by personal or political motives—could prove damaging. They also warn that such statements may affect Pakistan’s global image and increase external pressure on the country.