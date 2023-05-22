Imran Khan stopped CPEC projects in 2018, alleges Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal alleged on Monday that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had stopped the development work on CPEC projects after coming into power in 2018, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Narowal, Ahsan Iqbal claimed that Imran Khan had destroyed the development projects after coming into power in 2018 and the PTI government was the main cause of the five years of delay in the completion of the projects.

“Imran Khan had stopped the development work on CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor] projects which would be going to create employment for millions of people. China had started Belt and Road project from the construction of a road network.”

“Instead of creating employment, Imran Khan increased unemployment, imposed restrictions on the media and sent his political opponents to jails. The former premier had only promoted the culture of abuses during his tenure and looted Rs60 billion money belonging to the Pakistani nation.”

He challenged the PTI chief to prove his innocence in the Rs60 billion corruption case. He added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had faced trials of false cases imposed by the Imran Khan government and got clean chits from the courts.