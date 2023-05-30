Imran Khan submits surety bonds in four cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted surety bonds in four cases registered against him in Lahore ATC and high court, ARY News reported.

Advocate Habib submitted the bonds on behalf of the former prime minister who appeared before the court with his legal team.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar had granted bail to Imran in three cases linked to the May 9 violence until June 2, on the condition of submitting surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The three ATC cases against Imran Khan were registered at different police stations in Lahore following the violent protests that occurred on May 9 after the PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190 million case.

In fourth case, the LHC too had already granted Khan pre-arrest bail in the case till June 2.

Earlier on May 23, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended interim bail of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in eight cases registered against him.