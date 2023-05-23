Imran Khan summoned in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a personal capacity in contempt case on June 5, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chief lawyer Faisal Chaudhary filed the exemption from personal appearance plea as Imran Khan is appearing in NAB and other court bails.

The ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member said the PTI chief was summoned today but he did not appear. He asked Imran khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhary that what happens when someone does not appear before the court despite summon orders.

At this, Imran Khan’s counsel informed the court that more than 150 cases are registered against the former prime minister and he cannot appear before two courts at the same time.

The ECP Balochistan member said that the PTI chairman did not appear before even before the cases were registered against him and he suggested that his arrest warrants should be issued.

Furthermore, Election Commission summoned PTI chairman Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary and if they did not appear the court will issue their arrest warrants.

Earlier in the month, a reference was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The reference was filed by the PML-N leaders Atta Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan under the Election Act 2017 and Article 218 (3). The ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib, PTI leaders Asad, Umar Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Aziz and Abuzar were made respondents in the reference.

They urged the ECP to take action against the accused on the allegations of corruption, corrupt practices and bribery.